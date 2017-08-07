"The Dark Tower" rises above "Dunkirk" in slow box office weekend

By Music News Group

Sony/Columbia/Ilze KitshoffThe Dark Tower took the top spot in one of the slowest domestic box office weekends since April. The sci-fi thriller, starring Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba, earned an estimated $19.5 million. Internationally, The Dark Tower brought in an estimated $8 million.

Dunkirk, the box office champ for the past two weeks, took second place with an estimated $17.6 million, bringing its total earnings stateside to just under $135 million. Its worldwide total now stands at $314.2 million.

In third place was The Emoji Movie, with an estimated $12.35 million haul. Girls Trip bowed in fourth place with an $11.4 million take.

Rounding out the top five was the Halle Berry thriller Kidnap, earning a respectable $10.2 million.

Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, starring John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Algee Smith, had a rough outing in its first week of wide release, picking up just $7.7 million.

Despicable Me 3‘s $21.2 million international take pushed the Despicable Me franchise past the Shrek movies to become the highest-grossing animated franchise of all time worldwide, according to Deadline.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. The Dark Tower, $19.5 million

2. Dunkirk, $17.6 million

3. The Emoji Movie, $12.35 million

4. Girls Trip, $11.4 million

5. Kidnap, $10.2 million

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming, $8.8 million

7. Atomic Blonde, $8.2 million

8. Detroit, $7.7 million

9. War for the Planet of the Apes, $6 million

10. Despicable Me 3, $5.28 million

