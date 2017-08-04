"The Dark Tower" and "Kidnap" among this week's new releases

By Music News Group

Sony/Columbia/Ilze Kitshoff(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* The Dark Tower — The fate of the universe is at stake in this sci-fi thriller, adapted from Stephen King’s Dark Tower books about the last Gunslinger — played by Idris Elba — who is locked in an eternal battle with the Man in Black — played by Matthew McConaughey — to keep him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. Rated PG-13

* Kidnap — Halle Berry stars in this thriller about a mother who will stop at nothing to recover her kidnapped son. Rated R.

* Detroit — This film from Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker writer and director Mark Boal and Kathryn Bigelow opened in 20 theaters a week ago and expands to wide release on Friday. It’s based on the true story of the 1967 police raid at Detroit’s Algiers Motel, in which three young African American men were killed, amidst a days-long riot. Starring John Boyega, Anthony Mackie and Algee Smith. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Wind River — Elizabeth Olsen stars as an FBI agent who teams up with a game tracker — played by Jeremy Renner — to investigate a murder that took place on a Native American reservation. Rated R.

