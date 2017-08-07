'The Bachelorette' rejects handicap the season finale

By ABC News Radio

ABC/Craig Sjodin(NEW YORK) — Tonight’s the night that Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay picks her man. Will it be Peter Kraus, Bryan Abasolo or Eric Bigger — the three remaining finalists?

Differences of opinion on that score abound among the men who Rachel already has cast aside.

Jack Stone, who got the kiss-off in week four, thinks the decision is down to two of the three.

“I think it’s between Bryan and Peter, just because the interaction that I saw when I was there, it was just pretty clear they had a lot of chemistry with each other,” he said.

But another Bachelorette also-ran, Kenneth Diggy Moreland, shown the door in week three, thinks the opposite. “I think Eric’s going to win,” he says. “Eric does a good job of bringing out the youthful, fun side of Rachel but does a good job of giving her exactly what she wants too.”

Adam Gottschalk, eliminated in week seven, just feels for Rachel. “It’s so hard. I’m stressed out thinking about three guys that are left. She’s probably literally three times more stressed than I am,” he says. “So, she just has a difficult decision to make.”

Find out who is Rachel’s choice when The Bachelorette three-hour live season finale airs tonight, beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC.

