"The Bachelorette" recap: Rachel Lindsay brings her last three suitors home

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Paul Hebert(LOS ANGELES) — The tables were turned on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Instead of bachelorette Rachel Lindsay visiting her suitors’ homes, they visited her home in Dallas. Lindsay’s father was missing in action, but the guys met the bachelorette’s mother, sister, uncle, aunt, brother-in-law and cousin.

Peter went home first, and managed to make an amazing impression on everyone. The day went so well that when Eric stopped by the next day, Lindsay’s overprotective sister Constance found some red flags with the suitor. Constance told Eric that she wasn’t sure the two were on “the same playing field,” since Eric admitted he’d never been in love.

Still, the Baltimore native asked for Rachel’s hand in marriage from her mom. And Rachel’s mother gave her blessing for the two to continue their relationship.

But things got bad when Bryan stopped by. Constance said he lacked “sincerity,” adding that it was hard for her to believe him when he said he had fallen in love after nine weeks of knowing Rachel.

Her mother agreed, telling Rachel: “You are in a bubble. We are outside that bubble.”

Lindsey was upset that her family was grilling Bryan, who is clearly the front-runner. She admitted that she was “frustrated because the energy is totally different.”

But Bryan survived long enough to trek with Lindsay and the other two remaining suitors — Peter and Eric — to Spain.

Each of the guys got a one-on-one date with Lindsay, and Eric was up first. The two hit it off, riding in a helicopter and sightseeing.

That amazing date was followed by one with Peter in a Spanish vineyard. Things heated up when Peter admitted that he wasn’t sure he’d be ready to propose in two weeks’ time.

Lindsay replied, “I didn’t come this far and put my life on hold to just have a boyfriend at the end of it.”

Peter replies, “My hopes of pursuing a relationship with you beyond this point is with the thought that it would lead to engagement. Engagement is marriage.”

Although the two both hoped to find “common ground,” the conversation left Lindsay in tears.

Looking somberly at Peter, she added: “I don’t have the answers for you.”

When The Bachelorette returns, instead of seeing Bryan’s one-on-one date, the “Men Tell All” special will air. Watch all of the drama go down next Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

