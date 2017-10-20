The Avengers assemble to save Puerto Rico

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(GEORGIA) — ABC Radio has learned that Scarlett Johansson will assemble her Avengers teammates Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo to help save Puerto Rico, in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The actors, along with some of Scarlett’s other famous friends, will reportedly take part in a staged reading of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia to raise money for hurricane relief.

The actress noted in a statement, “The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless. It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event.”

The show will be directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, who is one of the most respected directors on Broadway.

Ticket for what she’s calling, “an extraordinary, one-time-only evening” go on sale Monday, October 23 at 10:00AM ET and can be purchased in person at the Fox Theatre Box Office, online at FoxTheatre.org, or by phone at (855) 285-8499.

Tickets start at $89, though a number of VIP packages, which include premium seats, meet-and-greets, a signed poster, and the like will be available starting at $1,000. All proceeds will benefit the Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.