Tarantino's "troupe" members weigh in on his impending retirement

By Stephen Iervolino

(L-R) Quentin Tarantino, Tim Roth/ABC Radio/Steve Iervolino(NEW YORK) — Variety just reported that Oscar-winning Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s next movie will be about the infamous 1969 Charles Manson murders. The project will be the ninth movie from Tarantino, who recently vowed to retire after directing 10 films. What will he do after that? Some of his frequent collaborators have some ideas.

Tim Roth and Michael Madsen — who both came to fame in Reservoir Dogs, and who were most recently in Tarantino’s Hateful Eight — told ABC Radio about the game-changing director’s future plans.

“I think he will do a ton of other things,” Roth said, “I don’t think that someone with that kind of energy will stop…[H]e can produce, he can write, he can do all kinds of things. There’s no fear of retirement in Quentin.”

“If he’s gonna [retire], I hope I’m in the last two,” Kill Bill series star Madsen laughed, adding, “I love him so much. He’s a wonderful friend, and he’s helped me through a lot of hard times, and he put me in the pictures I’ve done that are the most remembered.”

No casting has been announced for the Manson film, but Tim Roth told ABC Radio that Tarantino likes working with the same actors again and again — including himself, Madsen, Samuel L. Jackson and Christoph Waltz.

“If he wants us we show…and it’s the same with Sam, and now with the new guys, and Jenny [Jennifer Jason Leigh], and Waltz…we just roll up,” he explained. “It’s an odd group of wild and unusual people that got away with murder.”

