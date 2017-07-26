Taraji P. Henson to host Black Girls Rock honoring Issa Rae, Roberta Flack & Yara Shahidi

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC Image Group(LOS ANGELES) — Taraji P. Henson has been tapped to host BET’s 2017 Black Girls Rock Award.

The annual event, created in 2010 by DJ Beverly Bond, highlights black excellence and specifically black women who have broken barriers and uplifted their community, will be held on August 5 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

As part of the ceremony, Henson will present Insecure creator/star Issa Rae with the Star Power Award; singer Roberta Flack with the Living Legend Award; black-ish actress Yara Shahidi with the Young Gifted and Black Award; financier Suzanne Shank with the Shot Caller Award; and community organizers Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson of The Black & Missing Foundation with the Community Change Agent Award.

The 2017 Black Girls Rock Award will air on Sunday, August 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET on BET.

