Stunt performer killed on "Deadpool 2" set

By Stephen Iervolino

20th Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed that a stunt performer was killed on the set of the Ryan Reynolds-starring sequel, Deadpool 2.

TMZ reports the as-yet-unidentified female stunt driver crashed a motorcycle into a glass window of a downtown Vancouver building called Shaw Tower.

She was taken from the scene to the hospital, the gossip site noted.

A spokesman for 20th Century Fox, Deadpool 2‘s distributor, released the following statement to ABC News: “We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

The accident comes a day after a video revealed Tom Cruise slammed against a building and was apparently injured in a stunt mishap on the set of Mission: Impossible 6, and a little more than a month after accomplished stuntman John Bernecker died after a falling gag went wrong on the Senoia, Georgia set of The Walking Dead.

Deadpool 2, which also stars Josh Brolin, is slated for a 2018 release.

