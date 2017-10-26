"Stranger Things" gets a "Talking Dead"-like "after" show

By Stephen Iervolino

Netflix – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — Following in the footsteps of shows like Talking Dead, which follows AMC’s The Walking Dead, and “after shows” about HBO’s Game of Thrones and NBC’s This Is Us, Netflix will soon unveil Beyond Stranger Things.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that all seven episodes of the show, which is hosted by actor, producer, and self-described “superfan” Jim Rash, can be binged on Oct 27 — the same day Stranger Things 2 makes its debut on the streaming service.

Like its counterparts, the show will be a deeper dive into each episode of the new season, complete with interviews and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.





Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment