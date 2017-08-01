Stevie Wonder, The Killers, Green Day, Pharrell Williams to Headline NYC Global Citizen Festival

By ABC News Radio

Courtesy Global Citizen(NEW YORK) — Stevie Wonder, The Killers, Green Day, Pharrell Williams and The Chainsmokers are the headliners at this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park, scheduled for September 23.

The Lumineers, Big Sean, Andra Day and Alessia Cara are also scheduled to perform. This is sixth annual Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

“When we commit ourselves to life issues, we are showing love of the Most High,” Stevie Wonder says in a statement. “I was, I am and will always be, a citizen connected to the spirit of everyone on this planet moving forward. Let’s go!”

“We can’t wait to get back to our hometown of New York City and play for 60,000 people who have done amazing things to change the world,” adds The Chainsmokers. “We are so thankful to our fans for getting online and taking action to support less fortunate people around the world.

Like previous festivals, you can’t buy tickets to the show. Instead, you have to take action to address what Global Citizen considers to be some of the globe’s biggest crises. This year, according to their website, they want to “stop the cuts to US foreign aid; to expand access to education for every human being; and to create more opportunities for women and girls to succeed.”

Every time you take action, you earn points, and when you earn enough, you’ll be entered into a lottery to score two free tickets to the festival. If you don’t win the first time, there are more chances. All the info’s on the Global Citizen website.

Also new this year: there’s a Global Citizen app you can download to help you identify action items and earn your points. You can download it at the Global Citizen website, too.

