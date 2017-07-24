"Star Trek: Discovery," "Ready Player One," and "Stranger Things Season 2" trailers premiere at Comic-Con

By Stephen Iervolino

Sonequa Martin-Green as Lt. Commander Michael Burnham; CBS Interactive/Jan Thijs(SAN DIEGO) — San Diego Comic-Con wrapped up this weekend and as is standard, the entertainment industry rolled out new trailers for some of the most anticipated movies and TV shows coming out this fall and next year.

CBS debuted a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery giving Trekkies a good look at Sonequa Martin-Green’s Lt. Commander Michael Burnham and a brief glimpse of Rainn Wilson’s Harry Mudd. It was revealed at SDCC that Burnham is the adopted sister of Spock and was raised by Spock’s father Sarek.

The show is set 10 years prior to the five-year mission of the Enterprise in Star Trek: The Original Series. STD features a new ship, new characters, and new missions and will premiere on September 24, 2017 on CBS TV before moving to CBS streaming platform.

Warner Bros. debuted the first trailer for the highly anticipated Steven Spielberg film Ready Player One, based on the best-selling novel by Ernie Cline. The story takes place in is set in a near-future where virtual reality is commonplace and is loaded with pop culture references. The movie will be released on March 30, 2018.

The director said he was skeptical about taking on the project. “I read the book and I said they’re going to need a younger director for this,” he said.

Netflix made a big impression with its trailer for Stranger Things, season 2. The runaway hit returns with its upside down supernatural craziness on October 27, 2017.

Also of interest was a spotlight panel for Blade Runner 2049 that featured director Denis Villeneuve and stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, and Jared Leto, who appeared as a hologram to introduce the panel.

Ford was asked if his goal was to reboot every franchise he’d ever been involved in, and the actor joked, “You bet your a** it is.”

Blade Runner 2049 will be released October 6, 2017.

