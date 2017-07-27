Spoiler alert: Larry David and Bernie Sanders are actually family

By Stephen Iervolino

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Dana Edelson(LOS ANGELES) — It took cutting edge genetic technology to prove what HAD to be true: Larry David and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders are actually related.

David, who played his political doppelganger to rave reviews on Saturday Night Live, made the revelation during an appearance Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

It was a bit of a spoiler, as it turns out.

The cranky co-creator of Seinfeld and star and creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm said he learned of the link when he took part in an upcoming episode of Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, JR. on PBS, a show in which celebrities learn about their ancestry.

“I was very happy about that,” David said of the findings. Then he joked, “They told me not to say anything! You just spilled the beans!”

Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm returns on October 1 on HBO.

