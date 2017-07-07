"Spider-Man: Homecoming" tops this week's new releases

By Stephen Iervolino

(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Spider-Man: Homecoming — Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who returns to his home in Queens, New York following his experience with the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War. Under the tutelage of Tony Stark/Iron Man, again played by Robert Downey, Jr., Parker tackles balancing high school and crimefighting, while a new threat, the Vulture — played by Michael Keaton — emerges. Also starring Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, and Zendaya. Rated PG-13.

Opening Friday in limited release:

* A Ghost Story — Oscar-winner Casey Affleck and Lion‘s Rooney Mara star in this fantasy-drama about a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost who returns to his suburban home to try to console his grieving wife. Rated R.





