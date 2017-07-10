"Spider-Man: Homecoming" spins $117 million web at weekend box office

By Stephen Iervolino

©2017 CTMG, Inc.(NEW YORK) — Spider-Man: Homecoming far surpassed expectations, opening with an estimated $117 million opening, the third-largest debut of the year behind Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Wonder Woman. Early estimates had it earning from $80 million to a max $100 million.

The film, starring Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero, snagged the largest opening for an individual Marvel character debut, topping the $98.6 million posted by Iron Man back in 2008. Internationally, Spider-Man: Homecoming earned $140 million. Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Despicable Me 3 took second place in its second week, with an estimated $34 million haul stateside and another $139 million overseas, for a worldwide total of nearly $450 million.

Third place belonged to Baby Driver, finishing its second weekend of release with an estimated $12.75 million. Right behind in fourth place was Wonder Woman, grabbing an estimated $10.1 million in its sixth week in theaters, making it the 10th largest superhero feature of all time in the U.S. It’s worldwide total now stands at nearly $746 million.

Transformers: The Last Knight rounds out the top five with a $6.3 million take. It’s now racked up just under $495 million worldwide.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Spider-Man: Homecoming, $117 million

2, Despicable Me 3, $34 million

3. Baby Driver, $12.75 million

4. Wonder Woman, $10.1 million

5. Transformers: The Last Knight, $6.3 million

6. Cars 3, $5.6 million

7. The House, $4.8 million

8. The Big Sick, $3.65 million

9. 47 Meters Down, $2.8 million

10. The Beguiled, $2 million

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment