"Simpsons" creator Matt Groening to bring animated "Disenchantment" to Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino

Fox – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Matt Groening [GRAY-ning], whose acclaimed series The Simpsons changed television and who followed it with the animated Emmy-winning Futurama, is coming to Netflix.

Groening has landed a 20-episode deal for Disenchantment, an animated series set in a crumbling fairy tale world of Dreamland.

The project has Broad City‘s Abby Jacobsen voicing a hard-drinking princess named Bean. Oscar-winning screenwriter of The Descendants and Married star Nat Faxon lends his pipes to her elvish sidekick Elfo, and Eric Andre, who most recently appeared on FXX’s Man Seeking Woman, voices Bean’s “personal demon,” Luci.

“Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools,” the streaming giant says in a statement.

To fans of Simpsons and Futurama, more good news: many voice acting veterans from both of those shows — including John DiMaggio, who played Bender, Billy West, who voiced Fry, and Tress MacNeille, who voiced various characters on both shows — will be breathing life into other Dreamland residents.

For his part, Groening says, “Ultimately, Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”

The show will be released in two 10-episode installments, starting sometime in 2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment