Simone Biles, Russell Westbrook and Golden State Warriors take home top honors at the ESPYs

(L-R) Presenters Nick Offerman, Bill Murray – ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — NBA MVP Russell Westbrook won for best male athlete and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles won for best female athlete at Wednesday night’s 2017 ESPYs. Biles, who took home four gold medals and a bronze at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics also won for best female Olympic athlete.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was honored as best NFL player.
Unsurprisingly the Golden State Warriors were named best team.
One of the most emotional moments of the night was when former first lady Michelle Obama honored the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.
Shriver founded the Special Olympics in 1968 and the organization now stands as the world’s largest sports organization for millions of children and adults living with intellectual disabilities in more than 100 countries.
Shriver, who died in 2009, was mother to Maria Shriver and sister of the late President John F. Kennedy. She was inspired to start the Special Olympics because her sister Rosemary was born with intellectual disabilities.
Shriver’s son Timothy, who now serves as chair for the organization, accepted the award on his mother’s behalf and was joined by a handful of Special Olympians.
“Our mother would have loved you,” he told Obama. “She would have been so honored that you are here for her tonight, as we all are.”
Another emotional moment came when die-hard New Orleans Saints fan Jarrius Robertson was honored with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award.
The 15-year-old has had to undergo two liver transplants and more than a dozen surgeries as he suffers from the chronic disease biliary atresia. But this hasn’t stopped him from appearing at the NBA All-Star Weekend and at Saints games, cheering on his favorite players and teams.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Dak Prescott
Best Game: Patriots, Falcons Super Bowl
Best Coach: Bob Hurley, Sr.
Best Championship Performance: Kevin Durant
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Michael Phelps
Best Play: Aaron Rodgers/Jared Cook
Best Female Athlete: Simone Biles
Best Male Athlete: Russell Westbrook
Best Team: Golden State Warriors
Best Upset: Mississippi State defeats U Conn
Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers
Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker
Best Male College Athlete: DeShaun Watson
Best Female College Athlete: Kelly Barnhill
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Anna Gasser
Best Male US Olympic Athlete: Michael Phelps
Best Female US Olympic Athlete: Simone Biles
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Steve Serio
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Becca Meyers
Best Comeback Athlete: Jordy Nelson
Best International Athlete: Usain Bolt
Best NBA Player: LeBron James
Best MLB Player: Mike Trout
Best NHL Player: Sidney Crosby
Best Driver: Lewis Hamilton
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Mark McMorris
Best Fighter: Demetrious Johnson
Best Male Golfer: Sergio Garcia
Best Female Golfer: Ariya Jutanugarn
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best MLS Player: David Villa
Best Jockey: John Velazquez
Best Bowler: Jason Belmonte
SPECIAL AWARDS
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jarrius Robertson
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Eunice Kennedy Shriver
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Israel Del Toro
Best Moment: Chicago Cubs
Icon Award: Vin Scully
