Simone Biles, Russell Westbrook and Golden State Warriors take home top honors at the ESPYs

By Stephen Iervolino

(L-R) Presenters Nick Offerman, Bill Murray – ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — NBA MVP Russell Westbrook won for best male athlete and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles won for best female athlete at Wednesday night’s 2017 ESPYs. Biles, who took home four gold medals and a bronze at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics also won for best female Olympic athlete.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was honored as best NFL player.

Unsurprisingly the Golden State Warriors were named best team.

One of the most emotional moments of the night was when former first lady Michelle Obama honored the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Shriver founded the Special Olympics in 1968 and the organization now stands as the world’s largest sports organization for millions of children and adults living with intellectual disabilities in more than 100 countries.

Shriver, who died in 2009, was mother to Maria Shriver and sister of the late President John F. Kennedy. She was inspired to start the Special Olympics because her sister Rosemary was born with intellectual disabilities.

Shriver’s son Timothy, who now serves as chair for the organization, accepted the award on his mother’s behalf and was joined by a handful of Special Olympians.

“Our mother would have loved you,” he told Obama. “She would have been so honored that you are here for her tonight, as we all are.”

Another emotional moment came when die-hard New Orleans Saints fan Jarrius Robertson was honored with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award.

The 15-year-old has had to undergo two liver transplants and more than a dozen surgeries as he suffers from the chronic disease biliary atresia. But this hasn’t stopped him from appearing at the NBA All-Star Weekend and at Saints games, cheering on his favorite players and teams.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Dak Prescott

Best Game: Patriots, Falcons Super Bowl

Best Coach: Bob Hurley, Sr.

Best Championship Performance: Kevin Durant

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Michael Phelps

Best Play: Aaron Rodgers/Jared Cook

Best Female Athlete: Simone Biles

Best Male Athlete: Russell Westbrook

Best Team: Golden State Warriors

Best Upset: Mississippi State defeats U Conn

Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers

Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker

Best Male College Athlete: DeShaun Watson

Best Female College Athlete: Kelly Barnhill

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Anna Gasser

Best Male US Olympic Athlete: Michael Phelps

Best Female US Olympic Athlete: Simone Biles

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Steve Serio

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Becca Meyers

Best Comeback Athlete: Jordy Nelson

Best International Athlete: Usain Bolt

Best NBA Player: LeBron James

Best MLB Player: Mike Trout

Best NHL Player: Sidney Crosby

Best Driver: Lewis Hamilton

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Mark McMorris

Best Fighter: Demetrious Johnson

Best Male Golfer: Sergio Garcia

Best Female Golfer: Ariya Jutanugarn

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best MLS Player: David Villa

Best Jockey: John Velazquez

Best Bowler: Jason Belmonte

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jarrius Robertson

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Eunice Kennedy Shriver

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Israel Del Toro

Best Moment: Chicago Cubs

Icon Award: Vin Scully

