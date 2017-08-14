Shonda Rhimes bringing Shondaland to Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino

(LOS ANGELES) — Shonda Rhimes has inked a multi-year deal to bring her Shondaland production company to Netflix.

Rhimes, creator of the ABC Thursday night staples Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, along with her partner Betsy Beers, will produce new series, along with other projects, Netflix announced on Sunday.

“Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan [Netflix Chief Content Officer] Ted Sarandosand I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company,” says Rhimes.

“Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix,” she explains. “He understood what I was looking for — the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities.”

“Our current shows will continue to thrive on ABC and Shondaland will be there every step of the way,” she continues. “I could not have asked for a better home to begin my career. I continue to be grateful to work with so many talented people – especially our studio gladiator Patrick Moran and our most powerful and brilliant champion Channing Dungey.

Adds Sarandos, “Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television, Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best…she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.”

Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder return for their 13th and third seasons, respectively, September 22, along with the series premiere of Notorious. Scandal season six moves to midseason.

