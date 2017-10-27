Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams open up about James Toback’s alleged sexual harassment

By Stephen Iervolino

Selma Blair/Getty Images for H&M x ERDEM/Stefanie Keenan(LOS ANGELES) — Days after director James Toback was accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment and, in some cases, assault over the years, Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams have shared their personal stories in first-person accounts with Vanity Fair.

On Sunday, The Los Angeles Times ran a report featuring 38 women accusing the Two Girls and a Guy director of sexual misconduct. Though he didn’t reply to ABC News’ request for comment Thursday, Toback told the Times that some of the women’s allegations were “biologically impossible” due to medical conditions.

In Vanity Fair, Blair and McAdams share similar stories that include a hotel room and sexual innuendos.

Blair said her meeting with Toback happened in 1999 after she filmed Cruel Intentions. She says that while she protested, Toback insisted they meet in his hotel room to talk about a new project called Harvard Man, which would eventually star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Joey Lauren Adams as two of the female leads.

She says less than an hour into their meeting, he asked her to “do this monologue naked.”

After taking off her sweater, Blair says he asked if she would sleep with him. She said, “No,” but that when she “went to leave,” he stopped her. To avoid being assaulted, she says she conceded to let him touch her while he masturbated.

She says he also threatened her life if she ever talked about what happened.

McAdams, 38, says she was also invited to his hotel room to read for Harvard Man, where he allegedly admitted to masturbating while thinking about her.

The Oscar nominee added, “I was very lucky that I left and he didn’t actually physically assault me in any way.”

Toback told Vanity Fair that he had no comment on any of these new allegations.

