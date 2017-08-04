Sean Spicer reportedly declines 'Dancing with the Stars' offer

By ABC News Radio

ABC(NEW YORK) — Sadly, is sounds as if we won’t get to see Spicy tripping the light fantastic.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer won’t be strutting his stuff in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, sources supposedly tell TMZ.

Spicer, 45, is said to have turned down the offer due to “overwhelming number of commitments in the fall,” says to the insider.

It’s no big loss for the dance competition show because, according to the unnamed source, Sean is “not a good dancer.”

Take it all with more than a grain of salt, since there never was confirmation Spicer was offered the opportunity.

Dancing with the Stars returns for its 25th season September 18 on ABC.

