Sasha Pieterse on "Pretty Little Liars" spin-off: “Emison is alive and well”

Freeform/James White(NEW YORK) — Sasha Pieterse may have been booted from Dancing with the Stars this week, but she won’t be off our TV screens for long.

The actress is set to reprise her role as Alison DiLaurentis in the Pretty Little Liars spinoff The Perfectionists. The series, which will air on Freeform, begins shooting early next year.

Pieterse describes the show as more of a mash-up than a spinoff, designed to keep the PLL legacy going in a new way.

“The Perfectionists is a completely separate book series that [PLL author] Sara Shepard wrote and [PLL creator] I. Marlene [King] wanted to merge the worlds and make sure that the PLL family stays alive,” she tells ABC Radio.

Pieterse stars in the show along with fellow PLL alum Janel Parrish, who plays Mona Vanderwaal.

“The story line is, I can’t really give it away, but basically Alison winds up in this, different place and a lot of mysterious things happen,” she says. “And maybe she’s there on purpose, maybe she’s not.”

In case you’re wondering where that leaves Alison’s relationship with Emily — the PLL series ended with the couple, nicknamed Emison, raising twins together — Sasha tells fans not to fear.

“I wanna just convey to the fans that Emison is alive and well, so we don’t have to worry about that,” she says.

