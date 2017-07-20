Ryan Seacrest officially signs on as host of ABC's "American Idol" reboot

“I’m happy to confirm, I can confirm with absolute confirmation, that Ryan Seacrest is returning for the host of American Idol!” said Kelly. Then, realizing her error, she said, “Let me try that one more time. Ryan Seacrest is returning as the host of American Idol!

“Absolutely, without a doubt,” Ryan agreed. “I’m so excited. It’s gonna be the best time!”

Ryan hosted American Idol on Fox for all 15 seasons. When he signed off last year, he said, “Seacrest out…for now.”

In a prepared statement, Seacrest said, “It’s genuinely hard to put into words what American Idol means to me. I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at Disney|ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal.”

He added, “I believe ABC is the perfect home for Idol, and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it — especially Idol’s best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true.”