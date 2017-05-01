Ryan Seacrest named new co-host of 'Live with Kelly'

By ABC News Radio

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution(NEW YORK) — It’ll be Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly Ripa revealed Monday that former American Idol host Ryan Seacrest will be her new co-host on her daytime talk show, after teasing the announcement Sunday with a Twitter video, saying there’d be a “big announcement” the next morning.

The news comes a year after former co-host Michael Strahan left the show after four years to take on a full-time role on ABC’s Good Morning America. Since then, Ripa has hosted Live with a variety of weekly guest co-hosts, including Seacrest, who’s done it several times.

Seacrest’s co-hosting gig begins immediately. He’ll continue as host and executive producer of two large live franchises, E!’s Live from the Red Carpet award shows, as well as ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

In a statement, Ripa called Seacrest, “a quintessential broadcaster and at the top of his game. I am thrilled to start my mornings with him every day, and we are so fortunate at ‘Live’ to have him join the family.”

The way Strahan’s exit was handled, reportedly without Ripa being told until the very last minute, prompted Ripa to take a few days off — reportedly, a pre-planned vacation. Her first day back on April 26 of last year, she said the episode had “started a much greater conversation abut communication and consideration and respect in the workplace,” adding, “Apologies have been made, and the best thing to come out of this is that our parent company has assured me that Live is a priority.”

