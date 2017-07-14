Report: "Walking Dead" Stuntman Dead After Fall

By Stephen Iervolino

AMC(ATLANTA) — ABC News has confirmed that John Bernecker, an accomplished stuntman with dozens of credits to his name on the big and small screen, has died after suffering serious injuries in a fall on The Walking Dead‘s Atlanta set Wednesday.

According to Richard Hawk of the Coweta County Coroner’s Office, the performer passed away from injuries sustained at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

The cause of death is accidental blunt force trauma.

The accident halted production of the hit AMC show.

A source tells Deadline that Bernecker, 33, was rehearsing a fight scene with an actor that was supposed to have ended with a routine fall. However, Bernecker reportedly lost his footing and fell 30 feet, landing on a concrete floor.

The stuntman’s girlfriend, Jennifer Cocker, addressed the accident in a Facebook post on Wednesday, writing, “John deserves to be seen by every neurosurgeon and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us… THIS ISNT FAIR.”

A SAG-AFTRA spokesperson tells Variety that the guild is investigating the accident.

There is currently no word on when TWD producers and the cable network plan to resume production.

Bernecker’s numerous credits include The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2, as well as Marvel’s Black Panther, due out in 2018. He’s also had bit parts in Logan, The Last Witch Hunter, Goosebumps and HBO’s True Detective.

