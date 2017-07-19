Report: Mindy Kaling expecting first child

By Stephen Iervolino

Disney – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — According to E! News, the next Mindy Project is motherhood. That’s right, a source says Mindy Project creator and star Mindy Kaling is pregnant with her first child.

There’s been no official word yet from The Office veteran, but E! quotes an unnamed source as saying the pregnancy was “an unexpected surprise.”

People quotes a source as saying, “She just started telling her friends she is pregnant,” but, the source adds, “She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is.”

The Mindy Project, which started on Fox but now is airing on Hulu, launches its sixth and final season in September. The actress will appear in the upcoming female-cast Ocean’s Eleven sequel Ocean’s Eight. She also will appear in director Ava DuVernay’s upcoming screen adaptation of the famous novel A Wrinkle in Time which is set for release in March 2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment