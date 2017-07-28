Report: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon set to appear in drama about network morning shows

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images/Lester Cohen (LOS ANGELES) — Jennifer Aniston reportedly is plotting her return to television and Reese Witherspoon is along for the ride, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trade mag reports that a show is being shopped to networks set to take place in the world of New York media and network morning shows, and that Aniston and Witherspoon are attached to the project.

The show is the work of Michael Ellenberg, the former head of drama at HBO, and the show is expected to be shopped to HBO and other outlets like Netflix.

It would be Aniston’s first regular TV work since Friends ended in 2004. Witherspoon recently was seen in HBO’s Big Little Lies for which she has received an Emmy nomination.

