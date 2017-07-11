Report: Daniel Craig back as Bond; will Adele return, too?

By Stephen Iervolino

© 2015 – Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Columbia Pictures/EON Productions(LONDON) — The Daily Mirror claims Daniel Craig has renewed his license to kill; the 45-year-old actor is reportedly set to make his fifth appearance as 007, despite telling Time Out London in 2015 that he would “rather slash my wrists” than star in another Bond movie.

A source reportedly tells the British tabloid, “It’s taken time, but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again.”

The insider, described as being “close to the Bond25 project,” is also quoted as saying that Daniel’s wife, actress Rachel Weisz, is “on board” with the idea, even if it means spending a year away from home filming.

The Mirror further claims that producer Barbara Broccoli also is trying to coax Adele — whose song Skyfall was the first Bond theme to win a Grammy and a Golden Globe — into recording a second 007 theme.

“Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners,” adds the source.

The source admits that the 29-year-old singer is, “more of an unknown quantity, but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.”

