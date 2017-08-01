Report: Casey Affleck's wife files for divorce

By ABC News Radio

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI(LOS ANGELES) — Casey Affleck’s wife, Summer Phoenix, reportedly has filed for divorce from the actor after 17 years of marriage.

In court documents filed on Monday and obtained by E! Online, Phoenix cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She’s requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two sons, 13-year-old Indiana and nine-year-old Atticus, as well as spousal support.

The Oscar-winning Manchester by the Sea star, 41, and the 38-year-old actress announced in March of 2016 that they were separating.

The couple met in 1995, after being introduced by Summer’s brother, actor Joaquin Phoenix, who worked with Affleck on the film To Die For. They got engaged in 2003 and tied the knot three years later.

Neither has commented publicly on the divorce filing.

