Report: Blood Clot Killed Garry Shandling

Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz(LOS ANGELES) — A medical report has revealed that comic Garry Shandling’s March 24 death was caused by a blood clot that traveled from his leg into his lung.
The 66-year-old’s death was declared natural and accidental; People reports the examination also revealed the comedian and Larry Sanders Show star had an enlarged heart, and also had several drugs in his system, including the anti-anxiety drug Xanax as well as opioid painkillers including codeine and hydrocodone, the latter two reportedly prescribed after a recent dental surgery.
