Record Binge: 455 Scripted Shows in 2016

By Stephen Iervolino

Netflix – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — If you felt as if you just couldn’t keep up with the latest “must-watch” TV show in 2016, you weren’t alone. From breakout hits like Stranger Things, This is Us, and Westworld, to the critically acclaimed The People vs. O.J. Simpson, 2016 has shaped up to be a new Golden Age of TV for many — and a record year when it comes to the number of scripted shows on TV.

The research department at FX has apparently become the unofficial keeper of such numbers. They calculate that there were 455 scripted original TV series produced in 2016 — an eight-percent bump from a year ago. But even more impressive, that’s 71% higher than just five years ago, and more than twice the number of scripted shows in production 10 years ago.

Another telling statistic: the number of shows made for network TV and cable is actually down from last year — the increase came from the streaming world, from outlets like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

