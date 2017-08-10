Rebel Wilson suffers concussion while shooting new movie

By ABC News Radio

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Rebel Wilson isn’t letting something like a little concussion keep her down.

The Pitch Perfect 3 star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she suffered a concussion while shooting her upcoming movie, Isn’t It Romantic, on New York’s Long Island earlier that day.

“Started the day with a fall that led to a mild concussion…yet somehow looking not bad at 7pm…,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a purple dress and sitting on a bench in a garden.

“Thank you to everyone on Long Island who helped me today in the emergency room & ambulance,” she added.

Wilson shared the same picture on Twitter with the message, “Slaying my mild concussion suffered today! Won’t be doing any crazy stunts the next few days though!”

Isn’t It Romantic, slated for a 2019 release, also stars The Hunger Games‘ Liam Hemsworth and Quantico‘s Priyanka Chopra.

Pitch Perfect 3, co-starring Anna Kendrick, Britney Snow, Anna Camp and Elizabeth Banks, opens nationwide December 22.

