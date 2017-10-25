Producers "dreaming" of "Laura" spinoff from "Logan"

By Stephen Iervolino

“Logan” – 20th Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — The Hugh Jackman Wolverine era may be over, but another character from Jackman’s acclaimed Wolvie swan song, Logan, could be on the big screen soon.

Laura Kinney, the young mutant cloned from Wolverine’s DNA played by Dafne Keen in Logan, could be getting her own stand-alone movie.

Logan director James Mangold tells The Hollywood Reporter, a Laura script is in the “dreaming” stage. But thanks to the success of director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman, a female-fronted Wolverine spinoff is within the realm of possibility.

“Patty’s success with that film only solidifies more for studios that there’s less to fear with a female protagonist,” Mangold told THR. “The more that keeps getting hit home, that ends up giving me more space turning around and going, ‘Well, here we are with a female protagonist that’s incredible. And what are we going to do with her?’ And that’s where we are with that [the Laura script] right now, dreaming.”

Any new Laura movie would fall within Twentieth Century Fox’s plans for doing X-Men universe movies with various genre-film flavors.

Logan, of course, took its inspiration from classic westerns like Shane; the studio’s upcoming New Mutants film is being positioned as a horror movie. Any new Laura movie would need to find direction of that sort, but not necessarily return to Logan’s western style.

“It may not be in the same exact tonality or with the same genre orientations as Logan,” producer Hutch Parker told THR, “but I think part of what has been opened up in this universe to all of us now is, drawing on different genre traditions, there are new pathways to be opened for new characters that populate this universe.”

While we wait for Laura, will have New Mutants to look forward to in April, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix next November.

