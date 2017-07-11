Police bodycam footage shows Shia LaBeouf cursing out cop after Georgia arrest

By Stephen Iervolino

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office(GEORGIA) — ABC News affiliate WJCL-TV has posted police bodycam footage of the Saturday arrest of actor Shia LaBeouf in Georgia.

“I’m an American!” the actor is heard shouting during the foul-mouthed tirade, in which he berates the arresting officer, as well as President Trump. In his rant, LaBeouf claims Trump doesn’t care about the cop, who is African-American.

The actor, who was arrested for disorderly conduct after his request for a cigarette was turned down, exclaimed, “I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid b****!”

He added, “I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with!”

Cops claim the 31-year-old actor approached the officer and some bystanders and “became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” when he didn’t get a smoke, according to Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers.

LaBeouf also allegedly became “aggressive toward the officer” after refusing the cop’s request to leave the area. When the officer tried to arrest LaBeouf, he reportedly ran to a nearby hotel, where his disorderly behavior continued, even after being placed under arrest in the hotel lobby, says the police report.

The bodycam footage seems to bear this out.

LaBeouf was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. His bail was set at $7,000.

This is at least the third time in nine years that LaBeouf has been arrested for incidents that occurred while he was drunk. He was arrested for drunk driving following a traffic accident in July 2008. Then, in June 2014, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after interrupting a New York City performance of Cabaret, after which he reportedly underwent treatment for alcoholism.