"Planet of the Apes" wins war for the box office with $56.5 million weekend

By Stephen Iervolino

2017 Twentieth Century Fox FIlm Corp.(LOS ANGELES) —War for the Planet of the Apes reigned supreme at the box office last weekend, dethroning the prior week’s champ, Spider-Man: Homecoming, with an estimated $56.5 million debut. That said, the final chapter in the Planet of the Apes trilogy, starring the godfather of motion capture acting, Andy Serkis, topped 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes by just a million dollars, and fell way below 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, which earned $72.6 million in its opening weekend.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, finished in second place with an estimated $45.2 million haul. The film, starring Tom Holland and Robert Downey, Jr., has collected a total of $208 million stateside. Its worldwide earnings now stand at just under $470 million. Marvel and ABC News are both owned by Disney.

Bowing in third place this weekend was Despicable Me 3, with an estimated $18.9 million haul. Globally, its earnings stand at $619.4 million. Baby Driver earned $8.75 million for a fourth place finish.

Rounding out the top five was The Big Sick, which delivered an estimated $7.6 million after expanding to wide release.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. War for the Planet of the Apes, $56.5 million

2. Spider-Man: Homecoming, $45.2 million

3. Despicable Me 3, $18.9 million

4. Baby Driver, $8.75 million

5. The Big Sick, $7.6 million

6. Wonder Woman, $6.9 million

7. Wish Upon, $5.6 million

8. Cars 3, $3.16 million

9. Transformers: The Last Knight, $2.78 million

10. The House, $1.79 million

