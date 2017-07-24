Paula Patton says her new ABC drama "Somewhere Between" is quite a "ride"

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Fred Lee(NEW YORK) — In the new ABC limited-run drama Somewhere Between, Paula Patton plays a journalist and mom whose young daughter is murdered. However, the grieving mother is given a second chance when she’s catapulted back in time seven days prior, giving her a chance to save her daughter’s life and solve the crime before it happens.

Patton, the ex-wife of singer Ryan Thicke and the mother of their son Julian, says she didn’t know much about the project before she read it, but what was at stake for the character was an immediate hook.

“That’s what’s great about this show is that…it starts with this idea of — just the highest stakes, which is your child, right? But then it goes on this ride that’s actually meant to be entertaining, meant to be fun. I mean there’s a murder mystery, there’s quite a bit of action. It’s an entertaining ride with this high stakes idea behind it.”

There are plenty of twists and turns along the way, Patton says. “She’s on this race, this race against time, to change her fate, her daughter’s fate. And then who she becomes because of that, you know? It’s that idea, when you’re back’s against the wall, what happens? Who do become? And she becomes quite a beast to contend with.”

Patton gives props to the writers, “They surprised me every time I read a new episode.”

Somewhere Between debuts Monday night at 10 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

