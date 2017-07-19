Paige Davis returns for an all-new season of TLC's "Trading Spaces"

By Stephen Iervolino

TLC – 2017

(NEW YORK) — Paige is back…and so is her show! TLC has announced that Paige Davis will return to host an all-new season of TLC’s Trading Spaces, set to air in 2018. Casting of homeowners has already started in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Baltimore.

If you’re not familiar with the much-loved show, it features homeowner neighbors who swap keys and, with the help of designers, redecorate a room in each others’ homes, all on a budget of just $1,000. Sometimes, the results are great; other times, not so much.

It’s not yet known if that thousand-dollar budget will be increased for the reboot but if you want to give your neighbors a chance to wallpaper your living room with straw, or hang furniture from the family room ceiling — yes, they both happened in the original series, and worse — visit TradingSpacesCasting.com.

Trading Spaces, based on the British series Changing Rooms, originally ran from 2000 to 2008. It’s credited with kicking off a craze for home improvement TV shows in the U.S. One of the show’s original carpenters, Ty Pennington, went on to become a star in his own right as the host of the ABC series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

It’s unknown whether any of the designers from the original series will return for the reboot.

