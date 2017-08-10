Ousted White House aide Anthony Scaramucci to make late-night TV debut with Stephen Colbert

By Music News Group

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s 15 minutes of fame aren’t up yet.

Scaramucci, who was ousted after less than two weeks on the job, following an expletive-filled interview with The New Yorker in which he excoriated other White House aides, will be making his first late-night TV appearance Monday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready!” host Stephen Colbert tweeted Wednesday.

Colbert, who has ridden his nightly skewering of President Donald Trump to an overall lead in the late-night ratings, had a lot of fun at Scaramucci’s expense during the bombastic former White House staffer’s brief West Wing tenure.

