Oscars 2017: Nominees wear blue ribbons in support of ACLU

ABC/Tyler Golden(LOS ANGELES) — If you watched the red carpet coverage of the Oscars Sunday night, one thing you noticed was a lot of celebs were wearing blue lapel ribbons.

As part of a new initiative to support the American Civil Liberties Union, Oscar nominees and other stars were wearing blue ribbons with the organization’s name on them.

Among the stars wearing the ribbons as part of the “Stand With ACLU” campaign were Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother, as well as Loving star Ruth Negga and others.

The accessory of the night at the Oscars isn’t a shiny designer clutch or a strappy stiletto. It’s an @ACLU ribbon. https://t.co/irK08GBvpC pic.twitter.com/ASSDNZ4jPJ — NYT Fashion (@NYTFashion) February 27, 2017

The Oscars actually aren’t the first event at which celebs have supported the cause, which was just launched. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Manchester by the Sea star Casey Affleck wore a blue ribbon Saturday night at the Independent Spirit Awards. The outlet adds that in the past three months, the organization’s membership has doubled and it has raised millions in online donations.

In February, the ACLU announced it would create a “rapid response team” to help those deported or kept out of the United States following President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which has since been halted by a federal court judge in Washington state.

As the stars walked the Oscars red carpet, the official ACLU Twitter page shared photos of the celebs wearing the ribbons.

“Who ever thought we’d be fashion icons?” the organization wrote, thanking the celebs for their support.

