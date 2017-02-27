Oscar Winners React to "Moonlight" Mixup and More

By Music News Group

ABC/Tyler Golden(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis and Emma Stone didn’t let the Best Picture Oscar flub affect their award-winning night. The three actors, who all won in their respective categories, are addressing the Oscar mix-up head on and how they recovered from the uncomfortable moment.

After it was revealed that an envelope mix-up caused Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to incorrectly announce La La Land as the winner of Best Picture instead of Moonlight, the film’s Best Supporting Actor winner Ali, reflected on the surreal moment backstage.

“I didn’t even know what to do,” Ali tells ABC News’ Amy Robach. “I think I needed to hear them say it multiple times and really pull us up, but [producer] Jordan [Horowitz] who was speaking and accepting on behalf of La La Land is such a great guy, such a generous generous guy, that of course he was the one who said, ‘Oh, we didn’t win? Bring them up here.’ And I just absolutely love all of those folks up there.”

Davis, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Fences and gave an epic speech, also was dumbfounded by the mix-up.

“Shock. Amazement. I think I lost my breath,” Davis explains. “I did. I think if I had seen that in the movies, I would have said, ‘That is so unrealistic!'”

While the error was undeniably shocking for the all parties involved, La La Land‘s Best Actress winner, Emma Stone, seemed genuinely happy for her best-picture competitors.

“I mean, I am so beyond excited for Moonlight,” she said. “I think Moonlight is one of the greatest films of all time, so as far as I’m concerned I think this is the coolest outcome ever but the process of getting there was a trip!”

