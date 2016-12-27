One with the Force: Stars React to Carrie Fisher's Passing

By Stephen Iervolino

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Celebrity reaction to the death of Carrie Fisher was as swift as it was powerful.

Fisher, who will forever be known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the original Star Wars trilogy, and General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, died Tuesday morning after going into cardiac arrest on an airplane from London to L.A. on Friday.

A statement from Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd reads, in part, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.” That love was apparent immediately online, as fans and friends took to Twitter to express their grief.

Mark Hamill, who played her onscreen twin in the Star Wars films, put it bluntly. Tweeting a photo of the two of them together, he wrote, “no words #Devastated.”

Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO in the Star Wars movies, posted, “I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.”

Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi,tweeted, “I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!”

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in all the Star Wars films, tweeted, “There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.”

Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company, which distributes the Star Wars films: “Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today.”

In a note posted on StarWars.com titled, “Carrie Fisher, Our Princess, Passes Away,” Lucasfilm presidnet Kathleen Kennedy writes, in part, “Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm, it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.”

Anna Kendrick and Patton Oswalt were particularly blunt in their reactions. Lifelong Star Wars fan Oswalt noted, “F*** this year. F*** this whole sick, worthless cruel prank of a year. #RIPCarrieFisher,” while Kendrick fumed, “No. No. F*** this s**t. Carrie Fisher is a f**ing legend and this is bullsh**.”

Here are some other reactions:



Dan Aykroyd, with whom Fisher starred in The Blues Brothers:- “Our beautiful brilliant funny wise kind and generous Blues Sister -so ironic – Xmas was Carrie’s favorite thing next to babies.”

Kathy Griffin, picturing Fisher’s reaction to the tributes: “Carrie Fisher ‘Ugh,will everybody stop all of this?’ Us ‘No, let us gush, you just have to take it'”

William Shatner: “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”

Albert Brooks “R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.”

Roseanne Barr “Hail Hail! A genius has vacated this realm-RIP Carrie Fisher.”

Josh Gad, “I’m sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP.”

Margaret Cho: “We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she’d want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher.”

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn: “Oh man. RIP Carrie Fisher. I thought you were the coolest.”

C. Robert Cargill, screenwriter of Doctor Strange, tweeted, “Before Carrie, script doctors were stigmatized outside the industry: you were half a writer. After Carrie, it was a badge of f****** honor.”

