O.J. Simpson granted parole

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images(NEVADA) — O.J. Simpson, who’s been behind bars for the past eight years in Nevada, has been granted parole. The earliest the former football star could leave prison is October 1.

Simpson, 70, was sentenced in 2008 to a minimum of nine years without parole for the botched 2007 robbery of Bruce Fromong, while trying to recover memorabilia Simpson claimed was his. Fromong said before the hearing that he supported Simpson’s release. Simpson’s record during his incarceration was also reportedly unblemished.

The parole hearing was streamed live and carried by multiple networks, and there were well over 150 reporters outside of the prison while the panel announced its decision.

Simpson has loomed large in our pop culture consciousness, even while behind bars. In February 2016, his murder trial was resurrected in the FX true crime anthology, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The series, which starred Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden, Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark and Cuba Gooding Jr. as Simpson, won nine Emmy awards, as well as two Golden Globes.

Also in 2016, ESPN Films released of the five-part docuseries O.J.: Made in America. Released in July of 2016, it followed O.J.’s life from his early football career through his murder trial, acquittal and subsequent conviction for armed robbery 13 years later. It received widespread critical acclaim and won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Academy Awards.

