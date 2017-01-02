Nick Viall Returns on New Season of "The Bachelor"

By Music News Group

ABC/Mitch Haaseth(NEW YORK) — It’s finally Nick Viall’s turn to hand out the roses.

A runner-up on season 10 and season 11 of The Bachelorette and a competitor on Bachelor in Paradise earlier this year, Viall takes center stage Monday, January 2, on a new season of The Bachelor.

“I wouldn’t be the person I am today if I didn’t try to learn from each moment, the good and the bad,” says the 36-year-old from Milwaukee, of his return to the arena in search of love.

Now, Nick will prepare for the night of his life when he meets 30 beautiful bachelorettes from all over North America who are all clamoring to meet him. Among them is a dolphin-loving woman; a successful businesswoman who runs her parents’ multi-million-dollar flooring empire; a bachelorette who is hiding a big secret about her past involving Nick; and a no-nonsense Southern belle who has Nick in her cross-hairs for a big country wedding.

In the meantime, all the bachelorettes are wondering: who will get the First Impression Rose?

In an advance peak at the show, host Chris Harrison asks Nick, “People are skeptical of you. What do you say to that?”

Nick replies, “Whatever the women think or whatever preconceived notions they have of me, I think my hope is that they come in with a clean slate and an open mind.”

Bachelor Nation has followed handsome and lovable Nick Viall since his debut on The Bachelorette in 2014. Now, after all these years, and all the heartbreak, it’s finally his turn to hand out the roses. Will he finally find that love he’s craved?

The 21st season of the hit romance reality series The Bachelor premieres January 2, 2017 on ABC.

