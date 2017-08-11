'Munsters' TV reboot in the works

By ABC News Radio

L-R: Al Lewis, Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo and Butch Patrick; CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The Munsters is returning to TV, with a new address and a on a new network, according to Deadline.

This time, the family of friendly ghouls trade their house at at 1313 Mockingbird Lane in the fictional Los Angeles suburb of Mockingbird Heights, for hipster Brooklyn, New York. The new take on the comedy series — which originally aired on CBS from 1964-1966 and starred Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis, Butch Patrick and Pat Priest — comes from Late Night host Seth Meyers for NBC, with a script from Odd Mom Out creator Jill Kargman.

If this sounds fmamiliar, here’s why: NBC previously attempted to resurrect the show several years ago as an hour-long series starring Jerry O’Connell, Portia de Rossi, Eddie Izzard and Charity Wakefield, but it never made past the pilot episode. Instead, it aired as a Halloween special called Mockingbird Lane.

