Monday , 27 February 2017
side

'Moonlight' wins best picture Oscar after 'La La Land' mistakenly announced

By ABC News Radio

ABC/Eddy Chen(LOS ANGELES) — Moonlight won Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars — but it was La La Land that was mistakenly first announced as the winner.

Co-presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read La La Land, right after La La Land star Emma Stone won best actress for her role in the modern-day musical.

“I wasn’t trying to be funny,” presenter Warren Beatty later added after the real winner was revealed. As it happened, Beatty had been given the wrong envelope — the Best Actress envelope — and that’s the one that was read.

After the cast took the stage, a producer for La La Land set things straight, declaring, “Moonlight is the winner … this is not a joke.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel joked and said, “I blame Steve Harvey,” alluding to Harvey’s gaffe announcing the wrong Miss Universe winner a year ago.

After the mistake, the crowd erupted in surprise and applause for Moonlight, as director and writer Barry Jenkins, the cast and crew dashed on stage to accept the win.

“I have to say and it is true, it’s not fake,” Jenkins said. “I’ve been on the road with these guys for so long.”

But in his excitement, he made sure to give the movie that was wrongfully announced its due.

“I love La La Land,” he said. “Thank you to the Academy, it is so humbling to be standing up there. … There was a time that I thought this movie was impossible because I couldn’t bring it to fruition. … Everybody behind me on this stage said, ‘No, that’s not acceptable,’ so I just wanna thank everyone behind me.'”

While it lost Best Picture, La La Land did win six awards overall, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, as well as Best Original Song for “City of Stars,” Best Original Score and Best Director for Damien Chazelle. Moonlight, meanwhile, also won Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Here are the winners from Sunday night’s 89th annual Academy Awards, broadcast live on ABC:

Best Picture
Moonlight

Best Director
Damien Chazelle — La La Land

Best Actor
Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress
Emma Stone — La La Land

Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali — Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis — Fences

Best Cinematography
Linus Sandgren — La La Land

Best Documentary Feature
O.J.: Made in America

Best Foreign Language Film
The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director

Best Costume Design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Colleen Atwood

Best Original Score
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz

Best Original Song
“City of Stars” — La La Land

Best Sound Editing
Arrival

Best Sound Mixing
Hacksaw Ridge

Best Production Design
La La Land — Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

Best Animated Feature
Zootopia — Disney

Best Animated Short
Piper — Pixar

Best Film Editing
Hacksaw Ridge — John Gilbert

Best Visual Effects
The Jungle Book

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Suicide Squad

Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment

Check Also

'Moonlight' wins best picture Oscar after 'La La Land' mistakenly announced

By

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio