'Moonlight' wins best picture Oscar after 'La La Land' mistakenly announced

ABC/Eddy Chen(LOS ANGELES) — Moonlight won Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars — but it was La La Land that was mistakenly first announced as the winner.

Co-presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read La La Land, right after La La Land star Emma Stone won best actress for her role in the modern-day musical.

“I wasn’t trying to be funny,” presenter Warren Beatty later added after the real winner was revealed. As it happened, Beatty had been given the wrong envelope — the Best Actress envelope — and that’s the one that was read.

After the cast took the stage, a producer for La La Land set things straight, declaring, “Moonlight is the winner … this is not a joke.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel joked and said, “I blame Steve Harvey,” alluding to Harvey’s gaffe announcing the wrong Miss Universe winner a year ago.

After the mistake, the crowd erupted in surprise and applause for Moonlight, as director and writer Barry Jenkins, the cast and crew dashed on stage to accept the win.

“I have to say and it is true, it’s not fake,” Jenkins said. “I’ve been on the road with these guys for so long.”

But in his excitement, he made sure to give the movie that was wrongfully announced its due.

“I love La La Land,” he said. “Thank you to the Academy, it is so humbling to be standing up there. … There was a time that I thought this movie was impossible because I couldn’t bring it to fruition. … Everybody behind me on this stage said, ‘No, that’s not acceptable,’ so I just wanna thank everyone behind me.'”

While it lost Best Picture, La La Land did win six awards overall, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, as well as Best Original Song for “City of Stars,” Best Original Score and Best Director for Damien Chazelle. Moonlight, meanwhile, also won Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Here are the winners from Sunday night’s 89th annual Academy Awards, broadcast live on ABC:

Best Picture

Moonlight

Best Director

Damien Chazelle — La La Land

Best Actor

Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress

Emma Stone — La La Land

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali — Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis — Fences

Best Cinematography

Linus Sandgren — La La Land

Best Documentary Feature

O.J.: Made in America

Best Foreign Language Film

The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director

Best Costume Design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Colleen Atwood

Best Original Score

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz

Best Original Song

“City of Stars” — La La Land

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Best Sound Mixing

Hacksaw Ridge

Best Production Design

La La Land — Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

Best Animated Feature

Zootopia — Disney

Best Animated Short

Piper — Pixar

Best Film Editing

Hacksaw Ridge — John Gilbert

Best Visual Effects

The Jungle Book

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Suicide Squad

Best Original Screenplay

Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight

