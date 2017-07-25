"Modern Family" kids ink two-season deal with big pay raise

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Richard Cartwright

(LOS ANGELES) — The young stars of ABC’s Modern Family will be staying put for a while.

The sitcom’s core kid stars — Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter — all have gotten “significant” pay bumps, sources tell Variety.

The shows other child actors — Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who plays Lily, and Jeremy Maguire, who plays Joe — joined the series later on in its run and still have more time left on their contracts.

The deals mark the end of lengthy negotiations that locked down the entire cast for the show’s ninth and 10th seasons. Adult cast members Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Ty Burrell previously inked deals that upped their salaries to $500,000 per episode — a roughly $150,000 per episode increase from their previous contracts.

Ed O’Neill — a more recognizable name than his co-stars at the time the show made its debut in 2009, thanks to Married with Children and other projects — already commanded a higher salary, and has a larger profit stake than the rest of his co-stars.

ABC and 20th Century Fox Television have not commented on the new deals.

Modern Family, renewed for two more seasons back in May, returns in September.

