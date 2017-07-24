Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Black Panther" steal the show at Comic-Con

By Stephen Iervolino

(Back row L – R) Actors Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, Tessa Thompson, Rachel House, (front row L-R) Mark Ruffalo, director Taika Waititi, actors Cate Blanchett, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston from Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2017 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Jeff Goldblum; Karl Urban; Tessa Thompson; Rachel House; Mark Ruffalo; Taika Waititi; Cate Blanchett; Chris Hemsworth; Tom Hiddleston — Getty Images for Disney/Alberto E. Rodriguez(SAN DIEGO) — The Marvel panel was one of the highlights of San Diego’s Comic-Con over the weekend, and Chris Hemsworth and Thor were one of the main attractions. Hemsworth debuted new footage from the upcoming sequel, Thor: Ragnarok, opening in November.

Backstage, Hemsworth talked about reaction to Thor’s new short haircut, which he said has been pretty good so far, and explained why it was important in advancing the character.

“Part of the journey [was] to take it to a different place,” he said. “To change the hair, change the look, change the costume, change the, the music, change the effects, the world. You know, the whole thing.”

Thor also battles fellow Avenger, The Hulk — played by Mark Ruffalo. Hemsworth says each lays a beating on the other, but “Thor wins” hands down.

Fans also saw the first footage from next year’s Avengers film, Infinity War.The movie unites almost every Marvel screen superhero, but backstage, co-director Joe Russo said it’s really about Thanos — the villain played by Josh Brolin — who Russo called “Darth Vader for a new generation.”

“He’s a very colorful character, he’s sociopathic [and] he’s also very spiritual,” added Russo.

Another highlight was footage from 2018’s Black Panther, which drew a standing ovation. Fans also appreciated the panel — featuring nine black faces and one white guy — the opposite of many Comic-Con panels. Director Ryan Coogler, an African American, spoke about what the comic meant to him growing up.

“I wanted to find a comic book character who looked like I did. And I remember going into the comic book shop and asking if they had any [with a character that looked like me] and the first one that [he] took me over to see was Black Panther.”

