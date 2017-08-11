Marlon Wayans explains why being 'Naked' brings out the best in him

By ABC News Radio

Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix(NEW YORK) — Marlon Wayans literally is showing off some of his best assets — over and over again — in the new Netflix film, Naked. The comedian and actor says the comedy, which follows his character Rob Anderson to the altar in a Groundhog Day-like time loop, also helps to showcase great talent and some of his best work.

“What’s beautiful about this is it’s a movie, people get to act. To do a scene with Loretta Devine and we’re actually acting and have a scene with a emotional content– is dope,” Wayans tells ABC Radio. “To be in a scene with people you respect and emotionally ground a movie… and then be able to go crazy in terms of this stuff this guy gets into– I think is one of my better performances.”

Devine, who plays Marlon’s mother in the film, agrees and adds the film is charming and hilarious because of her “son.”

“It’s high comedy because of Marlon,” Devine explains. “If you look around him, everyone else is so seriously playing or creating the characters that they are. The father loves his daughter and wants the best for her. I think my son is perfect.”

While the family dynamic between mother-and-son and father-and-daughter are apparent, Wayans believes the film also centers around the idea of being naked – which he likens to being “free.”

“I’m quick to get naked,” Marlon says. “I don’t care, I don’t think too much about things…I just try to use that and live that way and be free. Because I feel like you’re exposed, and you’re vulnerable, and you’re silly and you don’t care. So once you get these things out the way — you live naked, you’re living free.”





Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment