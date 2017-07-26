Mariah Carey gifts us the first trailer for Christmas flick, "The Star"

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Randy Holmes

(LOS ANGELES) — It’s only fitting that Mariah Carey, the unofficial “Queen of Christmas,” would be involved in a new Christmas-themed film.

On her Twitter page Wednesday, Mariah debuted the new trailer for The Star, an animated flick that explores the story of the first Christmas — from the animals’ perspective. Mariah won’t be voicing any of the characters, but her new single, also called “The Star,” will be featured in the film.

Kelly Clarkson is among the voices, along with Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan, Keegan-Michael Key and Oprah Winfrey.

The Star is set to hit theaters November 10.