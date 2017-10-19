Margot Robbie takes the ice as Harding in "I, Tonya"

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — The first teaser has been released for I, Tonya, Margot Robbie’s darkly comic turn as real-life disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding.

Harding was implicated in a plot — executed by her ex-husband and bodyguard — to break the kneecap of her rival Nancy Kerrigan, weeks before they took the ice at the 1994 Olympic Games.

The snippet begins with Robbie as Harding in a garish purple skating outfit, taking a final drag on a cigarette, before crushing out her smoke with her skate and heading to the ice.

“America,” the Aussie says, hiding her accent with Harding’s Oregon twang. “They want someone to love. They want someone to hate. And the haters always say, ‘Tonya, tell the truth!’ There’s no such thing as ‘truth.’ I mean, it’s bulls***!'”

Harding and Kerrigan both eventually competed in the Games. Kerrigan took the silver while Harding placed eighth, tearfully blaming an untied shoelace for her poor showing. That incident was later spoofed on Seinfeld.

Harding was never convicted for the attack, but pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution in the case. She was fined and banned from professional skating for life.

This past spring, Kerrigan competed on Dancing with the Stars. She maintains Harding never apologized for the incident.

I, Tonya has just nabbed Robbie a Best Actress nomination at November’s Gotham Awards. The movie, which also stars Emmy winner Alison Janney, and Sebastian Stan from the Captain America movies, opens in limited release December 8.

