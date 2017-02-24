Mahershala Ali welcomes baby daughter ahead of Oscar ceremony

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Mahershala Ali and wife Amatus Sami-Karim became the proud parents of their first child, daughter Bari (pronounced Bar-ee) Najma Ali on Friday.

Mahershala first shared the news about the couple’s new bundle of joy on Instagram, showing a picture of Amatus holding Bari in her arms.

The 43-year-old star is nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his critically acclaimed role in the coming-of-age drama, Moonlight. He has already won a slew of trophies for his role in the film, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, an African-American Film Critics Association Award and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award.

The 89th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs Sunday on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment