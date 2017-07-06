Leslie Jones admits she lied about her "secret" boyfriend

By Stephen Iervolino

(NEW YORK)– Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones is coming clean about her “secret” boyfriend — specifically, the fact that she doesn’t actually have one.

“There was never a secret boyfriend,” she had tweeted on Monday. “I have terrible luck with men. Real talk. They do not like me lol!!

Jones had caused somewhat of a social media stir a few weeks ago when she mentioned to late night host Conan O’Brien that she was dating someone.

“I kind of am seeing someone, but, like, it’s a secret so I don’t want everybody bothering him,” she said at the time. She also said that humor is one of the most important characteristics she looks for in a potential mate.

“I like a dude that makes me laugh,” she told Conan. “It’s not hard to make me laugh … because I like the goofiest things. I love goofy men!”

